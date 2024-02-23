Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra romances Raashii Khanna in teaser of ‘Zindagi Tere Naam’ song

From drinking tea together to enjoying a bike ride, Sidharth and Raashii weaved magic in their romantic moments captured against the backdrop of mountains.

By ANI Published Date - 23 February 2024, 03:03 PM

Mumbai: The teaser of ‘Zindagi Tere Naam’ song from ‘Yodha’ movie has been unveiled. It shows Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in a romantic avatar.

The lyrics of the song are penned by Kaushal Kishore and it is sung by Vishal Mishra.

From drinking tea together to enjoying a bike ride, Sidharth and Raashii weaved magic in their romantic moments captured against the backdrop of mountains.

Sharing the teaser’s link, Sidharth took to Instagram and wrote, ” Love’s magic takes the Yodha to fearless flights. #ZindagiTereNaam out tomorrow at 3PM.”

The whole track will be out on Saturday afternoon.

Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 15 this year.

Talking about ‘Yodha’ Sidharth earlier said, “As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can’t wait to showcase what Yodha has for them.” Earlier the film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022 and the makers pushed the release date to July 2023, September 15, December 15 and then moved it to December 8. Now, the film is set to release on March 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, Sidharth was recently seen in the web series ‘Indian Police Force’ alongside Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series is streaming on an OTT platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)