Yoodlee Films’ ‘Bazooka’ with megastar Mammootty goes on floors today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:44 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

Hyderabad: Megastar Mammootty is all set to start the shoot of ‘Bazooka’ on May 10 in Ernakulam, Kerala. The film is a sensational, Malayalam crime drama produced by Yoodlee Films, the film studio of Saregama India Limited. The film also stars Gautham Menon, and is directed by debutant director Deeno Dennis who is the son of veteran scriptwriter Kaloor Dennis.

The film will be shot in Kochi and Bengaluru and is co-produced by Theatre Of Dreams.

“It is nice to come across a script that takes you by surprise and grabs your interest instantly. ‘Bazooka’ is an action film but it is also a game of wits and has strong, well-etched characters. It is a very well-constructed, taut script and I am looking forward to the filming process because I know my character will take me on a very interesting journey,” says Mammootty.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr. Vice-President of Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd., adds, “Our passion for telling stories has led us to explore different formats, genres and languages over the years and we are working for the first time with the legendary Mammootty. This is why we took our time to fine-tune the script and to get all the pre-production details in place perfectly. We are thrilled to start filming and are looking forward to make a film that the audience enjoys.”

Director Deeno Dennis says, “This film is the culmination of a life-long dream to work with Mammootty sir and this script gave me the opportunity to do so. I feel thrilled as it is the privilege of a lifetime to direct someone of his stature and experience. Together, all of us are hoping to create movie magic and film for the ages because Mammootty sir and his fans deserve nothing less than a cinematic milestone.”