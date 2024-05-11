Youngster arrested for murdering driver in Nirmal

Sumer had called Matheen and Jeeshan to the mini tank bund under the guise of discussing an issue and attacked Matheen for moving closely with a girl with whom he was allegedly in a relationship.
Nirmal: A youngster was arrested on charges of murdering a driver and attacking another person here on Friday night.
Superintendent of Police Dr Janaki Sharmila said the accused person Sumer, a chef at a fast food centre and native of Chikkadapalli in the town, had stabbed Abdul Jeeshan (23), to death, apart from stabbing and injuring Jeeshan’s friend Matheen. Matheen is in a critical condition.
Sumer had called Matheen and Jeeshan to the mini tank bund under the guise of discussing an issue and attacked Matheen for moving closely with a girl with whom he was allegedly in a relationship. Jeeshan was stabbed when he intervened and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday. He was the son of Parvej, a small-time roadside vendor in the town.