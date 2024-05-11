Youngster arrested for murdering driver in Nirmal

Nirmal: A youngster was arrested on charges of murdering a driver and attacking another person here on Friday night.

Superintendent of Police Dr Janaki Sharmila said the accused person Sumer, a chef at a fast food centre and native of Chikkadapalli in the town, had stabbed Abdul Jeeshan (23), to death, apart from stabbing and injuring Jeeshan’s friend Matheen. Matheen is in a critical condition.

Sumer had called Matheen and Jeeshan to the mini tank bund under the guise of discussing an issue and attacked Matheen for moving closely with a girl with whom he was allegedly in a relationship. Jeeshan was stabbed when he intervened and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday. He was the son of Parvej, a small-time roadside vendor in the town.