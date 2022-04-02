Youngster from Falaknuma detained for terror related social media posts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:47 PM, Sat - 2 April 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police detained a youngster from Falaknuma for his alleged involvement in suspicious activities related to terrorism, police said here on Saturday.

The suspect, a resident of Falaknuma in the old city, was allegedly attracting and influencing youth towards terrorism through social media posts on Instagram, Telegram and other channels.

Sources said he had created nearly 20 fake accounts on Instagram and attempted to spread the ideology of terror.

The police, with the help of the Internet Protocol address, tracked him down and took him into custody. He was being counselled.