Youngster from Hyderabad dies in whirlpool in Nalgonda

According to the police, the two youngsters had reached Narammagudem to attend a Walima function in the house of a relative last night after attending the marriage in Hyderabad.

08:10 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Nalgonda: One youngster died while another was in a critical condition after they were caught offguard in a whirlpool that formed in the Mudimanikyam major on the left canal of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project at Narammagudem in the district on Saturday.

Shaik Latheef (22) from Hyderabad died on the spot, while the condition of Shaik Azeem (24) from Guntur of Andhra Pradesh, who was rescued by the local people, was critical.

The two went to the Mudimanikyam major for a bath and were caught in the whirlpool in the canal. Local residents immediately jumped in to rescue them and managed to bring them out of the water. However, Latheef had died by then. Azeem was shifted to a private hospital at Miryalaguda, where his condition was stated to be critical.