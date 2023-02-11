Prehistoric rock paintings spotted at Pyararam in Bhongir

Prehistoric rock formation in Bhongir

Hyderabad: Prehistoric rock paintings of animals and men were spotted at Pyararam village in Bommalaramaram mandal, Yadadri-Bhongir on Saturday.

Following information, members of the Kotta Telangana Charitra Brindam and an archaeologist inspected the spot and explored the rock art.

The team had documented rock paintings of six humped bulls, one porcupine, two antelopes and two stick type human figures executed in red ochre on the back wall and ceiling of the serpent hood shaped rock shelter located at a height of 50 feet from the ground level in the village.

The team noticed occurrence of Mesolithic stone tools and Neolithic grooves in the close proximity of the site. The rock shelter was also depicted with a full figure of a lady carrying something on her head belonging to the early historic period and of two human couples dating back to the medieval period of 15th to 16th Centuries, he said.

The fresh evidences reveal that the rock shelter continued to be habitable from the Mesolithic times to the medieval period, he added.