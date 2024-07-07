Youngster from Hyderabad washed away in Godavari at Bhadrachalam

Expert swimmers roped in to trace out missing youth. In view of recent rains, the water level in river increased slightly

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 July 2024, 12:39 PM

Kothagudem: A 28-year-old from Hyderabad washed away in Godavari at Bhadrachalam in the district on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Harish, a native of Amberpet.

According to the police officials, the incident occurred when five youngsters from Hyderabad, who offered prayers at Bhadradri Temple, went to take a bath in the river. Harish was washed away as he could not gauge the depth of the waters.

The four others were safe. Expert swimmers were engaged to trace out the missing youth. In view of recent rains, the water level in the river increased slightly.