Youngster from Suryapet drowns in Singapore

Chaudavarapu Pawan, a resident of Kodad in Suryapet district dies in a tragic incident in Singapore on Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 July 2024, 05:44 PM

Suryapet: A youth from the State died in a tragic incident in Singapore on Friday.

According to reports reaching here, Chaudavarapu Pawan, a resident of Kodad in Suryapet district, who recently joined a new job in Singapore, had gone to the beach along with his friends. He was reportedly swept into the sea while swimming. The powerful waves knocked him off his feet, and he was dragged into deep waters by the strong currents.

Bystanders, who were a witness to his drowning, failed to rescue him.