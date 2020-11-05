Youngster killed in road mishap in Adilabad

Utnoor Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar said that the deceased was Pembi Shankar (18), a native of Allampalli village in Kadem mandal

By | Published: 9:38 pm

Adilabad: A youngster died on the spot when an RTC bus collided with his motorbike at Cross Roads in Utnoor mandal on Wednesday evening.

Utnoor Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar said that the deceased was Pembi Shankar (18), a native of Allampalli village in Kadem mandal.

Shankar received fatal injuries to his head when the bus dashed the bike, resulting in instantaneous death for him. He was heading to Allampalli from Utnoor at the time of the mishap.

A case was registered based on a complaint from the father of the victim and investigation is on, the police said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .