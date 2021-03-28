Youth commits suicide by jumping into Mid Manair Dam

Though the exact reason is yet unknown, the victim, Sarampalli Raju is suspected to have ended life due to financial problems

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: A 37 year-old person, Sarampalli Raju committed suicide by jumping into Mid Manair reservoir on Sunday. Though the exact reason is yet unknown, he is suspected to have ended life due to financial problems.

According to police, a native of Kodurupaka of Boinpalli mandal, Raju was running a hair salon in the village. He left the house early in the morning and did not return. The local people, who found a two-wheeler and slippers of Raju at Kodurupaka bridge, informed the matter to family members as well as the police.

Learning about the incident, police rushed to the spot and began searching for Raju in the waters with the help of fishermen. They found his body and shifted it to Sircilla hospital for postmortem.

Raju is survived by wife Renuka and two daughters Nishitha and Rishitha. Based on the complaint lodged by Renuka, police registered the case and began investigation into the incident.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .