Youth commits suicide in Karimnagar

By | Published: 10:57 pm

Karimnagar: An unemployed youth, Mohammed Shabbir (26) committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train near Jammikunta railway station on Sunday.

According to police, Shabbir, a native of Sirsedu in Illandakunta mandal, committed suicide by throwing himself under the Telangana Express train. On getting information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to hospital for postmortem.

While the body was being shifted to his native village, family members and relatives along with BJP leaders stopped the ambulance on the outskirts of the village and staged a protest stating that the government was responsible for Shabbir’s death.

Displaying a suicide note purportedly written by his son, Shabbir’s father said his ward took the extreme step due to unemployment. Shabbir failed to get employment though he completed graduation and ITI, he said.

