Youth held for going shirtless and doing stunts on car, vehicle seized

The incident took place on March 12. A video of his act also went viral on social media.

By IANS Published Date - 01:05 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Photo: IANS

Ghaziabad: A youth was arrested after he took off his shirt and climbed on a car and performed stunts in Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar.

The vehicle has also been seized.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Danish, a resident of Raoli Kalan village of the district.

During patrolling, the police saw that the youth getting his video filmed while he performed the stunts, following which necessary action has been taken in the matter, said police.

This is not the first such incident to occur in Ghaziabad, earlier too, police have arrested youths in such cases and seized their vehicles.