Youth kills self in Kamareddy as parents refuse to get him married

Published: 8:42 pm

Nizamabad: A youngster committed suicide by setting himself ablaze at Adloor Ellareddy of Kamareddy district after his parents refused to get him married.

Police said Vadla Nagaraju (22), a resident of Adloor Yellareddy village, had been asking his parents to get him married for the past few days, but his parents were not willing to do since he was jobless.

Upset by his parents’ refusal, Nagaraju doused himself with petrol and set himself on fire. His family rushed him to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad where he succumbed to the injuries.

