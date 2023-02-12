Youth sets friend on fire after argument in Khammam

The person, who suffered serious burn injuries, was shifted to a hospital in Warangal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Sun - 12 February 23

Khammam: A youngster in an inebriated condition, allegedly set his friend on fire after an argument in Khammam city on Sunday.

It is said that the two youngsters, Dhanush Kumar and his friend Fayaz, residents of the city, roamed around the city in an inebriated condition on Kumar’s motorbike on Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday. Fayaz had paid for petrol for their night-long jaunt.

When Kumar told Fayaz he wanted to go home, the latter got angry and asked Kumar to return the petrol he had paid for. Kumar then drained petrol from his bike in a bottle and handed it over to Fayaz, who in a fit of rage doused his friend with the fuel and set him on fire at Mayuri Centre.

Kumar, who suffered serious burn injuries, was shifted to a hospital in Warangal. Two-town CI Chitti Babu booked a case and launched a probe.