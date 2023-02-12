Hyderabad: Eight persons injured in scrap godown explosion

According to the police, the scrap godown was being used to store a lot of material brought from pharmaceutical companies for segregation.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:03 AM, Sun - 12 February 23

Hyderabad: Eight persons were injured in an explosion in a scrap godown at Gagan Pahad, Shamshabad on Saturday night.

According to the police, the scrap godown was being used to store a lot of material brought from pharmaceutical companies for segregation.

“It is unclear how the explosion took place. Eight workers who were present in the godown sustained injuries and were shifted to a hospital. The cause of the incident is being ascertained,” RGI Airport Inspector, R Srinivas, said.

Soon after the mishap, a fire broke out at the place and a fire tender was rushed to the spot.

The clues team and BD team experts visited the spot and collected samples.

All the workers had consumed liquor and one of them might have mishandled a container that had chemicals, leading to the incident, the police suspect.