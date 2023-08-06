Youth stabbed to death in clash between rival groups

New Delhi: A 21-year-old youth was stabbed to death while two of his friends suffered injuries after two groups clashed in South Delhi’s New Friends Colony area on Sunday evening. The victims were attacked by four armed assailants from another group.

The deceased has been identified as Hrithik, a local resident, while the attackers have been identified as Shahrukh (21), Shoaib (18), Masoom (19), and an unknown youth. The police said that raids are being conducted to apprehend the accused.

A senior police officer said a PCR call was received informing about a stabbing incident at around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The caller reported that three individuals were stabbed near Kholi Park in the New Friends Colony area.

“Hritik, along with his friends Sonu (18) and Prashant (19), both residents of Taimur Nagar, were riding on a motorcycle from Khzirabad to C.V. Raman Marg. An unknown youth suddenly stopped them midway and started quarreling about Hrithik beating up Shahrukh’s brother.

The officer said that three more youths — Shahrukh, Shoaib and Masoom, as identified by Hrithik’s friends — soon arrived on the spot and attacked them with knives and a stick.

While Hrithik sustained multiple stab injuries, his two friends received minor injuries.

“Hrithik sustained multiple incised wounds, including on his chest, neck and abdomen. He was initially admitted to Lion Hospital from where he was transferred to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was pronounced dead. Sonu and Prashant have been discharged from the hospital after treatment,” the officer said.

A case of murder under Sections 302, 323 and 34 of the IPC has been registered at the local police station.

The deceased had seven previous criminal involvements, six of which were cases of assault, and one related to Arms Act that was registered in March this year.