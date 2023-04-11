YouTube Music rolls out ‘sleeper-time’ feature

01:30 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

San Francisco: Now users who are using YouTube music have access to the amazing feature ‘sleeper-time’. Google owned YouTube has rolled out the ‘sleeper-time’ feature to its music streaming service YouTube Music on Android and iOS.

The ‘sleeper time’ feature is useful for users who listen to the music while falling asleep. You can set the sleep time from 5 minutes to one hour for the music or show you play. The music automatically gets turned off according to the time the user sets. So, there is no need to worry about running music in your headphones after you fall asleep. It is similar to the sleeper-time feature that is available on the other music stream, Spotify.

However, the reports say that the feature has not been rolled out widely and is only available to a limited number of users.