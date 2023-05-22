| Youtube To Introduce 30 Seconds Non Skippable Ad Policy For Non Subscribers

YouTube also launched a new video pause feature.

By Mitu David Published Date - 03:37 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: YouTube is doing major changes by introducing 30-second non-skippable ads on YouTube Select for connected televisions (CTVs) in the US.

The user will now witness a single 30-second ad video instead of two 15-second ads without a skip button. If the user wants to avoid this 30-second non-skippable ad, they should be a premium subscriber

YouTube also launched a new video pause feature. A video will shrink and an ad will appear next to it when it is stopped.

The video may be resumed by pressing the play button, or the advertisement can be closed and the viewer can go back to the pause screen.

YouTube intends to debut its ‘NFL Creator of the Week’ YouTube Shorts series on the NFL channel later this year.

A feature has been tested by YouTube that forbids ad-blocking users from watching videos unless they permit ads or pay for YouTube Premium.