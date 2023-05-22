Mem Famous is certified U/A by the censor board

The film has 35 talented debutants in it like Sumanth. Chai Bisket Films which is the hub for new talent produced this film.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:00 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: Mem Famous is the upcoming Telugu movie which is set to be released on May 26. The film is written and directed by Sumanth Prabhas, a new talent from YouTube. The film has 35 talented debutants in it like Sumanth. Chai Bisket Films which is the hub for new talent produced this film.

Mem Famous is a youth entertainer. The teaser and trailer are very impressive and promise an energetic fun ride. Many celebrities came forward to promote the film after watching its promising content.

Mem Famous was submitted to the censor board today and they gave U/A certificate for the film declaring it as a clean entertainer.

Mem Famous is going to be released under Geetha Film Distribution. The film is a celebration of youth and their mass vibes.