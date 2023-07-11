YouTuber Beer Biceps draws flak on Twitter. Here’s why

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:22 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Hyderabad: Popular Indian YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps has been making headlines lately for his ‘controversial’ podcasts. His podcast, called ‘The Ranveer Show’, has had a host of high-profile guests, including many actors and politicians. Currently, his podcast with Advocate J Sai Deepak is sparking uproar on the internet.

A clip from his podcast in which he casually asks Deepak on whom he thinks should leave India and never come back, is doing rounds on social media. To which Deepak replied with the names of journalist Barkha Dutt, and historians Irfan Habib and Romila Thapar.

The viral clip has caused quite an uproar on social media. Netizens have criticised Allahbadia for asking such an insensitive question and systematically spreading propaganda filled with lies and hatred.

In the vilest of ways, this Youtuber (who enjoyed consuming Beef thoroughly till 2014-15) is instigating mobs against fellow Indians, by painting them anti-national, as they refuse to surrender to the right-wing fraud narratives. This is plain, open violence. pic.twitter.com/eGR1UoTOki — Sandeep Manudhane (@sandeep_PT) July 10, 2023

“It is my firm belief that people who make up lists of who should leave India know nothing about India, to begin with. That’s apart from the vile bigotry on display here anyway (sic),” said a user. “The audacity of a person to even ask such a question. How dare someone ask another Indian to leave the country (sic),” said another.

Youtuber turned BJP propagandist is now making a list of people who he wants to kick out of India for being against BJP. He used to ridicule Hindus with beef jokes, but now he pretends to be a Hindu for social media clout, & is running podcasts praising BJP. Opportunistic leech! pic.twitter.com/4wu6HUnsow — Waseem ವಸೀಮ್ وسیم (@WazBLR) July 10, 2023

disgusting propaganda disguised as sophisticated, intellectual conversation is the 2024 digital strategy https://t.co/TiaL7PAPdF — Yash (Parody) (@TheJoshya) July 10, 2023

Two sickest people in a frame! How could @BeerBicepsGuy got the balls to ask anyone about leaving India? Does his father fought for its freedom? And another vile person @jsaideepak named only journalist to leave India, for him criminals are good for India but activists are not! https://t.co/Vj0SIKcMHr — Samarth Joshi 🇮🇳 (@samarthjoshiinc) July 11, 2023

The YouTuber was earlier criticised for his podcast titled, ‘Career Hack Used by Hitler to Become the World’s Most Powerful’. His statement “Hilter is evil, but who isn’t?” in the podcast sparked tons of controversies all across social media.

Ranveer has around 5.7 million subscribers on his channel named BeerBiceps. He started with lifestyle and fitness advice and hence the name. He has been in the news because of his bizarre interviews on aliens and supernatural activities. Lately, people have been accusing him for blatantly promoting fascism and propaganda through his show.