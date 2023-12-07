YS Jagan lays foundation for Rs 216 cr development works at Durga temple

By PTI Published Date - 03:01 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday laid the foundation for Rs 216 crore worth of development works at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (Durgamma Temple) in Vijayawada.

The works include Anna Prasadam Bhavanam, an elevated queue complex, an additional queue complex and others, said an official statement.

Besides laying the foundation, Reddy inaugurated Rs 70 crore worth of projects which were completed, the Chief Minister’s Office said in a post on ‘X’.

He also inaugurated eight temples which were renovated at a cost of Rs 4 crore.

Later, the chief minister offered prayers and the priests presented him a portrait of Goddess Durga and prasadam.

Deputy Chief Minister K Satyanarayana, State Home Minister Taneti Vanita and senior officials participated.