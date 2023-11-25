Visakhapatnam: Careless cigarette disposal sparks harbour blaze, says police

The duo, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, had discarded a cigarette butt on a boat, igniting a nylon fishing net and sparking the blaze.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:21 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Visakhapatnam: A careless act of throwing a cigarette butt on a boat resulted in a fire mishap at the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour, completely gutting 30 boats.

Following a thorough investigation, the Police Commissioner Ravi Shanker revealed that two individuals, Vasupalli Nani and his uncle Satyam alias Satti, were arrested in connection with the case.

The duo, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, had discarded a cigarette butt on a boat, igniting a nylon fishing net and sparking the blaze.

Initially, the police detained over ten individuals, including a fisherman turned YouTuber, Nani, for questioning. However, the investigation concluded that only Nani and his uncle were directly involved in the incident.