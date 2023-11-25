Low pressure area likely to form over Bay Of Bengal on November 27

A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around November 26.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:40 AM, Sat - 25 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A low pressure area is likely to from over the southeast Bay of Bengal adjoining the south Andaman Sea around November 27 and it is likely to intensify into a Depression over the Bay of Bengal around November 29, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around November 26. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around November 27. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal around November 29, 2023,” said the IMD’s latest bulletin.