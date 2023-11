| Ap Intelligence Department Dsp Dies Of Heart Attack On Tirumala Walkway

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Representational Image.

Tirumala: Deputy Superintendent of Police in Intelligence department Krupakar, 59, died of heart attack on the Srivari walkway on Saturday.

He arrived in Tirumala on security duty in connection with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Krupakar hails from Poranki near Vijayawada and police informed his family members of his demise.