YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to release Kalyanamastu and Shaadi Tofa

The Chief Minister will press the button in the camp office today.

By Mitu David Updated On - 11:55 AM, Fri - 5 May 23

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit YSR Kalyanamastu and YSR Shaadi Tofa, who got married during January–March 2023. The government will deposit Rs. 87.32 crores under YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa for 12,132 beneficiaries directly into their bank accounts. The Chief Minister will press the button in the camp office today.

The state government is financially assisting poor parents to marry their children under Kalyanamastu and Shaadi Tofa. Also, this scheme aims to avoid child marriages and allow children to have a basic education. The bride and the husband must have a Class X-passed certificate. To be eligible, the bride must be at least 18 years old, and the groom must be at least 21 years old. Within 30 days of getting married, eligible people can apply for the scheme.

Girls from BC, SC, ST, minorities, disabled, and the families of construction workers are eligible for the benefit. The government has deposited Rs 125.50 crore into the bank accounts of 16,668 beneficiaries of the two initiatives during the last six months.