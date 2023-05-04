Google introduces Blue checkmark for Gmail

Google said that all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic, Business customers, and anyone with a personal Google account are eligible for the blue checkmark

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:53 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Hyderabad: Google is introducing a blue tick verification feature for its Gmail users. This feature is for users who have verified themselves on BIMI( Brand Indicators for Message Identification), which means users should verify their brand logo on BIMI to get a blue tick on their profile. This will help users identify messages from legitimate senders versus impersonators. So, we can say that this feature will help the user avoid falling into traps.

Google said that all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic, Business customers, and anyone with a personal Google account are eligible for the blue checkmark.

The user can obtain the blue tick mark by implementing DMARC and then obtaining a Verified Mark Certificate (VMC) from authorities such as Entrust or DigiCert. There is no end-user setting for this feature.

Google will begin rolling out the new version to its Gmail or Google Workspace platforms on May 3, 2023.

Also Read Google Meet users get new 360-degree video backgrounds on mobile