YS Sharmila detained for manhandling police personnel

Telangana Police on Monday detained YSRTP chief YS Sharmila after she was seen manhandling some police personnel during a protest.

Hyderabad: Telangana Police on Monday detained Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila after she was seen manhandling some police personnel during a protest.

Sharmila, who is the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was on her way to the office of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged leak of questions for recruitment exams conducted by the State government.

A video showed police personnel attempting to stop Sharmila’s car outside the SIT office. She is then seen manhandling police personnel. Telangana Police detained the YSRTP leader and shifted her to the local police station.

The TSPSC on March 15 had cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations of the question paper leak.

Earlier on March 31, YS Sharmila was detained by the police before she reached the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) office in Hyderabad to hold a protest there regarding the paper leak issue.

The Special Investigation Team of Telangana Police investigating the TSPSC exam paper leak case had summoned State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay. “SIT did not have the courage to issue notices to BRS leaders in the paper leakage case,” Bandi Sanjay said while commenting on the summons issued by the Special Investigation Team of Telangana Police in connection to the TSPSC exam paper leak case.

SIT officials on March 25 arrived at Sanjay’s Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad to serve a notice to him in connection with the TSPSC leak issue.Earlier BJP Telangana chief was summoned by SIT which asked to appear before officials to answer questions relating to his claim that 50 persons hailing from Jagitial district have been qualified in TSPSC.