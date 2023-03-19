| Naveens Family Turns Away Congress Mlc Urges Him Not To Politicise Suicides

Naveen’s family turns away Congress MLC, urges him not to politicise suicides

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:41 PM, Sun - 19 March 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy tasted the ire of the family members of the deceased youth C Naveen Kumar.

A resident of BY Nagar in Sircilla town, Naveen Kumar had committed suicide by hanging himself in his room on Friday. In a note, he said that he had decided to end life unable to get a job and nobody was responsible for his death.

Congress leaders led by MLC Jeevan Reddy went to Naveen’s home to console his family members on Sunday morning. However, the family members of the deceased youth wanted political leaders not to politicize the issue since the local MLA and IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao has already assured to extend all kinds of support.

The messages being circulated on social media groups such as whatsapp and facebook was spreading a wrong message among the public, they said.

Nagabushanam, father of Naveen, requested Congress leaders with folded hands not to politicize the issue. Political leaders would come and go. However, Rama Rao was the only person who could protect their interest.

Helpless congress leaders went away from the home.

It may be recalled here that Rama Rao, who spoke to Nagabushanam over phone on Saturday, has assured all support to the family members of Naveen.