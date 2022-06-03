YSRC bags all 4 Rajya Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:26 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Amaravati: As expected, the ruling YSR Congress Party made a clean sweep of all the four Rajya Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

YSRCP candidates V. Vijay Sai Reddy, Beeda Masthan Rao, R. Krishnaiah and Niranjan Reddy were declared unanimously elected in the absence of other contestants.

Later, talking to media persons, the newly elected MPs said they would work to fulfil Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s agenda in unison, for the development of the state.

