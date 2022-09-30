YSRC did nothing for Vizag: BJP

Visakhapatnam: The ruling YSR Congress Party did nothing for the development of Visakhapatnam except resorting to land grabbing, BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao has observed.

Describing as ridiculous the allegations made by Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana that the Centre was coming in way of development of Vizag, the MP told reporters here on Friday that YSRCP’s only aim seemed to occupy the city. “Vizag is a tourist centre but now is in deep slumber under the present government. What’s the secret behind Rushikonda resort? What are they building there? Apart from grabbing government lands, the YSRCP leaders are keeping people’s lands in banned list and preventing their sale. The people residing in Dandubazar for the past 40 years are denied permission in the name of Wakf property. This is the case with as many as 30,000 people. However, the government is ready to grant clearance for the prime Daspalla lands,” he pointed out, and challenged the government to review the issue.

Referring to the claim of the government providing housing for lakhs of people, Narasimha Rao wondered why the houses already constructed were not handed over to the beneficiaries. Chandrababu in the past and Jagan today were teasing the poor, he alleged.

Former BJP MLA P. Vishnukumar Raju said that the Daspalla lands scam was worth Rs.4,000 crore. He recalled the YSRCP while in opposition in the past, fought against it. “We will fight against this in the future and demolish any structures coming up there,” he warned.