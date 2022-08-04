YSRC MP sees attempt to sully his image

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:33 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

New Delhi: YSR Congress MP from Hindupur, Gorantla Madhav, on Thursday alleged that deliberate attempts were being made to tarnish his image and accused the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of conspiring to discredit him.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday to respond to what he said was a fake video, he said that the video was morphed and that he was ready to face any kind of investigation and forensic test to prove that the video was fake.

The cop-turned MP challenged his critics to prove if the video was true and alleged that TDP leaders Chintakayala Vijay, Ponnuri Vamsi, and Sivakrishna were behind the conspiracy.

Clarifying that they had morphed videos taken while he was working out at the gym and created these filthy videos, he revealed that he had already lodged a complaint with the District Superintendent of Police and also the cyber crime police.

He would next file a defamation suit and take action against those responsible for circulating and telecasting these fake videos, the MP said.