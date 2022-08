Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission seeks early action in MP’s case

Amaravati: Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Vasireddi Padma on Saturday urged the police to conduct the probe in the YSR Congress MP Gorantla Madhav obscene video case expeditiously and take appropriate action.

In a letter addressed to the Director General of Police, she noted that there was need for early inquiry in the issue as the video humiliated the women.