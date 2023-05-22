YSRCP MP seeks time to appear before CBI

By PTI Published Date - 06:20 AM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha member from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh YS Avinash Reddy, who was summoned by CBI to appear before it here on May 22 in connection with former minister and his uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case, has written a letter to the central agency seeking time to appear before it citing his mother’s health.

Sources close to the MP said on Sunday that Avinash Reddy’s mother is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Kurnool.

“Avinash Reddy wrote a letter to the CBI seeking time to appear before them. He wrote that he would come to the CBI as soon as his mother recovers,” they said. CBI’s reaction was not immediately known.

Avinash Reddy, cousin of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is under the scanner of CBI in connection with Vivekananda Reddy’s murder that took place in March 2019.

He was asked to appear before CBI on May 19. However, he did not appear saying his mother was not well and undergoing treatment in a hospital. The investigating agency issued another notice asking him to appear on May 22.

Avinash Reddy has appeared before the CBI at least five times this year. He subsequently moved the Telangana High Court with anticipatory bail petition.