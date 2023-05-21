Only BRS can defeat BJP to ensure justice for AP: Thota Chandrasekhar

Thota Chandrasekhar, who inaugurated the party's State office in Guntur on Sunday, criticised the YSRCP government for its failure to bring in investments and create jobs

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is the only party that can defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming elections and ensure justice to Andhra Pradesh, which was deprived of the promises made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, BRS AP president Thota Chandrasekhar said on Sunday. Pointing out the development that has taken place in Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said Andhra Pradesh could achieve similar progress under the BRS.

Chandrasekhar, who inaugurated the party’s State office in Guntur on Sunday, criticised the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government for its failure to bring in investments and create jobs. He also slammed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for its “misrule” in the State. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu did not had the courage to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the special status promised to the State under AP Reorganisation Act, he said, adding that the Centre, instead of fulfilling its promises to Andhra Pradesh, was trying to privatise the Vizag Steel Plant.

“BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao is the only leader in the country who is questioning Modi. The privatisation of the Steel Plant took a backseat due to his intervention,” he said.

Chandrasekhar said the Telangana Chief Minister had transformed Hyderabad into a global city and implemented several welfare schemes for farmers. He also highlighted the completion of the Kaleswaram project and the provision of irrigation facilities to farmers. “Telangana has also received investments worth Rs.4 lakh crore in the last five years. Companies are being brought in to Telangana every day, but the AP government could not realise any major investment in the last nine years. The Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh has not been completed even after five years. Both YSRCP and TDP should feel ashamed for their failure to develop the capital city of Andhra Pradesh in last nine years,” he said.

The BRS president called upon the people of Andhra Pradesh to support the party in the upcoming elections. He said the BRS was the only party that could provide a better future for the State. On the lines of Maharashtra, the BRS which is keen play a key role in the Andhra Pradesh politics, is making fast progress in strengthening itself ahead of the Assembly elections, he said.

