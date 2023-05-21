19 held during raids on spas in AP

Police have arrested 19 persons during raids on spas and massage centres in Tadigadapa municipality limits of the district.
According to reports, one of the centres where prostitution was resorted to in the name of running a spa, was housed in a building owned by Kishore, a head constable of Penamaluru police station, and another centre was in Poranki area.
The arrested included 12 women and seven men.