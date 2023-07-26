Yummy street treats for rainy days in Hyderabad

Hyderabad's street food vendors adapt to the weather challenges, offering an array of rain-friendly dishes that leave everyone's hunger satisfied

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 08:00 AM, Wed - 26 July 23

People chow down on steaming hot mirchi bajjis at a roadside stall in the city. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Monsoons might send others running for cover, but in the bustling streets of Hyderabad, it’s a different story. The vibrant street food culture of this historic city thrives amidst the rainy season, creating an exhilarating culinary exploration that tantalises the taste buds of locals.

As the rain-soaked streets come alive with mouthwatering aromas, the city’s street food vendors adapt to the weather challenges, offering an array of rain-friendly dishes that leave everyone’s hunger satisfied.

Umbrellas pop up like wildflowers, creating a kaleidoscope of colours that matches the vibrant dishes served. From the famous Old City to the modern neighbourhoods, every corner becomes a gastronomic adventure.

One delighted local, Rajesh Reddy, shared his passion for the culinary experience: “I eagerly wait for the monsoons, not just for the pleasant weather but also to savour the lip-smacking street food that tastes even better in the rain.”

Among the most popular rain-friendly dishes is mirchi bajji, a scrumptious treat of deep-fried green chillies encased in a spicy gram flour batter. The hot and spicy goodness paired with the gentle rain is a match made in culinary heaven.

Another favorite is hot samosas – crispy triangular pastries filled with savoury potatoes and peas. The rain enhances the appeal of these warm delights, making them a comforting indulgence that melts away any dampness.

Pakoras also take center stage when the rains come pouring down. To warm the soul during the rainy days, hot tea becomes the go-to beverage.

Hyderabad’s street food vendors are masters of adaptation. Ingenious innovations come to the fore during these rainy months.

Colourful umbrellas shield the food carts, transforming them into cosy nooks where customers can relish their meals in the rain. Vendors use creative hacks to keep their delicacies dry and warm, such as covering their samosas with inverted metal strainers to prevent sogginess.

Speaking to one such vendor, Ramesh, who has been serving lip-smacking pani puris for decades, he beams with pride as he shares his secret to thriving in the monsoon season, “We have become experts in predicting the weather. We adjust our stock and prepare small batches more frequently to maintain the freshness of our ingredients,” he said.

Raju, a seasoned street vendor, shared his secret: “During the monsoons, I use a special blend of spices that adds warmth and comfort to the food. People love it.”

Despite the rain, the enthusiasm for street food remains unwavering among locals. Hyderabadis, armed with umbrellas, can be seen strolling confidently through the drizzle, relishing each bite as they navigate their way from one food cart to another. A local food enthusiast, Sunita Byra, laughed and said, “Rain or shine, we never miss a chance to explore the street food paradise of Hyderabad.”

