Experience monsoon in Telangana with long drives

Picturesque roads from Hyderabad take you to some breathtaking destinations

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 08:00 AM, Fri - 21 July 23

A beautiful blend of nature’s beauty and monsoon vibes promises to make the drive a memorable one.

Hyderabad: As the monsoon brings in a refreshing touch, nature enthusiasts and road-trippers in Telangana are gearing up for some exciting escapades.

With Hyderabad serving as the perfect gateway, one can embark on a journey through the picturesque roads that lead to breathtaking destinations, offering a perfect blend of nature’s beauty and monsoon vibes.

Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary

Nestled in the Medak district, Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary is a paradise for nature enthusiasts. As you drive towards this lesser-known gem, be prepared to witness breathtaking landscapes adorned with dense forests and serene lakes. The sanctuary is home to a variety of flora and fauna, including rare bird species. The monsoon season brings the forest to life, with vibrant greenery.

Distance: 115 km from Hyderabad

Singur Dam

Embark on a scenic drive to this enchanting destination to be greeted by vast stretches of lush greenery and rolling hills. During the monsoon season, the place comes alive with the rhythmic sound of gushing water. Visitors can indulge in various activities such as fishing, boating, if available, and birdwatching while enjoying the serene ambience of Singur Dam. Capture stunning photographs of the mesmerising sunset. You can even drive through Manjeera river bridge for a tea break.

Distance: 90 km from Hyderabad

Bogatha Waterfalls

Surrounded by dense forests, this majestic waterfall plunges from a height of 30 metres, creating a mesmerising spectacle. The monsoon season brings the waterfall to life, with gushing waters and a lush green backdrop.

Distance: 280 km from Hyderabad

Warangal

Heading northeast from Hyderabad, the road to Warangal unveils a tapestry of rich history and architectural wonders. Home to the famous Thousand Pillar Temple and the iconic Warangal Fort, this city offers a glimpse into the grandeur of the Kakatiya dynasty. The drive is adorned with vast paddy fields, charming villages, and the enchanting Bhadrakali Lake.

Distance: 150 km from Hyderabad

Pakhal Lake

This man-made lake, tucked inside the sanctuary, is all about beauty and a promising tranquil retreat. Prettiest views of the countryside with curvy roads, endless stretches of greenery, roadside stalls, and friendly people will welcome you. If you would like to explore the lake properly, take a calming boat ride for Rs 300. You can book accommodation at Haritha Hotel in Pakhal. It takes a 30-minute drive from Warangal to reach Pakhal Lake and almost 4 hours drive from Hyderabad.

Distance: 212 km from Hyderabad

Nagarjunasagar

Driving towards the southeastern part of Telangana, the road to Nagarjunasagar is a treat for the senses. This scenic route takes you through vast farmlands, quaint villages, and picturesque hills. With the reservoir receiving inflows during the monsoon season, the surrounding landscape transforms into a lush green paradise. You can also explore the Ethipothala Waterfalls on the way.

Distance: 150 km from Hyderabad

Yelleswaragattu Island

Yelleswaragattu Island, famously known as a mysterious island, is located in the middle of the backwaters of Nagarjunasagar Dam. This long-forgotten isle takes about three hours to reach. The boat ride to the peak of the island where you can plan an overnight stay is an absolute delight. Add Vizag colony boating centre there as a destination on the map for the location’s accuracy.

Distance: 169 km from Hyderabad

Also Read Telangana Govt to launch Common Mobility Card for Hyderabad Metro, TSRTC commuters