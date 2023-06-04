Zara Hatke Zara Bachke review: Weak script, more misses than hits

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is neither hatke nor deserves to travel bachke. In short, it is not give it a miss film nor is it a must see. I guess it has rightly been released after the cricketing circus for the season is done and dusted.

When a huge populace sat glued to the tremendous hype of colour and gloss in the name of the game of flannels, this light-hearted take on “home search” would well have been lost. The filmmaker is in sync with the ever expanding ‘town cinema’.

Kapil Dubey (Vicky Kaushal) and Saumya Chawla Dubey (Sara Ali Khan) are a newly married couple living in a small dwelling place yearning for privacy.

While Saumya is full of fizz, Kapil is a miser counting coins with the hope of making a home for themselves. They are lured by middlemen who promise them an allotment by lottery to a dwelling flat under the government scheme.

The catch is when they realise the Chawlas have a home of theirs own, albeit overpopulated and so Kapil is disqualified. Fried Manoj, a divorce specialist lawyer hams his way to ensure that the lovers go through a sham divorce and even live under different roofs.

The misses and goof ups in itself could have well been a perfect script for a light-hearted comedy playing around a middleclass family and how they get entangled in red tape. That is not to be. What becomes the stumbling block for what otherwise starts off with great promise is when film maker Laxman Utekar wants to fill the pic with too many colours. He brings in family emotions, needless misunderstanding between the loving couple and in the process lets go of the script.

Apart from the first half which works for its light-hearted moments, the cast brings in a high degree of credibility and sincerity. Inaamulhaq as the broker as Bhagwan Das is over-the-top by design. Surely delivers what is expected of him.

As the parents of the lead pair: Aakash Khurana, Anubha Fatehpuria, Rakesh Bedi (lost in a Sardar getup) and Sushmita Mukherjee deliver. Good performance come also from Kanupriya Pandit and Neeraj Sood as the permanent guest at the Dubey household.

Sara Ali Khan sure has the looks but importantly the acting talent of Mom. While she has already made her claims as a good-looking star in the horizon, ZHZB showcases her acting skills too. Welcome to the party. Now she needs to ensure that she eyes the proper scripts like co-star Vicky Kaushal who does an amazing job.

He does the torso show too and manages the boy-next- door image too. Vicky and Sara not only share good screen chemistry but also in the process help keep things simple and going.

At one point Dubey advices: load mat ley. If only the filmmaker had taken the advice!!