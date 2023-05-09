Zee Telugu kicks off a contest for Mother’s Day

For the recently launched popular shows ‘Chiranjeevi Lakshmi Sowbhagwavathi’ and ‘Radhaku Neevera Pranam’, Zee Telugu is announcing a contest from May 9 to 13, between 7 pm and 8 pm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:50 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu channel Zee Telugu has come up with an interesting opportunity for its audience on the occasion of Mother’s Day. For the recently launched popular shows ‘Chiranjeevi Lakshmi Sowbhagwavathi’ and ‘Radhaku Neevera Pranam’, Zee Telugu is announcing a contest from May 9 to 13, between 7 pm and 8 pm.

The contest will be taking place during the telecast time of both the shows. While the episodes telecast on each day, viewers have to give a missed call to +91-9966034441 and answer one simple question and stand a chance to meet their beloved stars – Nirupam Paritala and Raghu along with their mothers on Mother’s Day on May 14.

The special episodes of these shows will also have some exciting twists and treats for its viewers. In fact, ‘Chiranjeevi Lakshmi Sowbhagyavathi’ will see Lakshmi gearing up to make her in-laws’ anniversary memorable. However, Jagadeesh hatches a plan against Mithra at the same time. On the other hand, the channel’s newly-launched show ‘Radhaku Neevera Pranam’s upcoming episodes will see Radha’s life at risk as a few dangerous men try to harm her. Watch the shows from Monday to Saturday at 7 pm and 7:30 pm, respectively, to know more.

Tune in to Zee Telugu to participate in the exciting Mother’s Day contest from May 9 to 13, 7 pm to 8 pm.