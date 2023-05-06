Zee Telugu presents special episodes of ‘Super Queen 2’, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship’ this Sunday

This Sunday, the viewers are in for a treat with some intriguing and exciting moments during these special episodes of ‘Super Queen 2’ and ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:40 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Hyderabad: In a bid to entertain viewers and make their weekend fun and exciting, Zee Telugu is all set to present special episodes of its most popular non-fiction shows, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship’ and ‘Super Queen 2’. What’s even more interesting is that ‘Super Queen’ will be showcasing a ‘Dosti Special’ episode on May 7 at 11 am, while ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship’ ‘Celebrations with Superstars’ episode will air on May 7 at 9 pm, only on Zee Telugu.

One of the channel’s most popular shows, ‘Super Queen 2’ has managed to win the hearts of its audience since its launch, courtesy of the wonderful performances by the talented contestants during the intense weekly tasks. However, this Sunday, the viewers are in for a treat as the contestants’ friends appear during the ‘Dosti Special’ episode and narrate some interesting stories about the ‘Super Queen’.

The special episode of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship’, on the other hand, will take everyone on a musical journey as the contestants put their best foot forward and impress the audience with some mind-blowing performances. What’s more – the ‘Celebrations with Superstars’ special episode will see our talented contestants sing alongside some popular and evergreen singers, who will also be a part of the judging panel.

The special guests on the show include well-known singers such as SP Charan, Kalpana, Sumangali, and Rahul Nambiar who will have some candid conversations and revelations.

