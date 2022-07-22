Zee Telugu reaches new milestone, refurbishes 500 blackboards in schools across Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:02 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: Zee Telugu which started refurbishing blackboards in schools as part of its social initiative ‘Blackboards for Brighter Dreams’, has successfully reached a milestone of 500 blackboards.

During a research and consumer study for its fiction and non-fiction shows, the channel came across the pitiful conditions of blackboards in schools across various towns and villages. To reach out to as many schools as possible and impact the lives of students, the channel announced the ‘Blackboards for Brighter Dreams’ campaign.

The programme has been taken up across 13 districts in Telangana and Zee Telugu achieved a landmark achievement by refurbishing its 500th blackboard at Bandarugudem Govt School, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. On the occasion, the channel released a video for the initiative that brought to life the brand’s ethos of ‘Aarambham Okka Aduguthone.’

Anuradha Gudur, Chief Content Officer – Telugu, said, “over the past three months, we have been able to revamp 500 blackboards and bring about a positive change in the lives of children. We will continue to do this further with the hope that we can help them achieve their dreams through our initiatives and through our thought-provoking content.”