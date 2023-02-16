Zee Telugu takes its entertainment quotient up a notch with a fabulous line-up this Sunday

This Sunday, Zee Telugu is all set to air an entertaining line-up – ‘Ladies & Gentlemen’ and ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship’ as well as the world television premiere of Nithiin’s popular movie ‘Macharla Niyojakavargam’.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:48 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: This Sunday, February 19, Zee Telugu is all set to air an entertaining line-up – ‘Ladies & Gentlemen’ and ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship’ as well as the world television premiere of Nithiin’s popular movie ‘Macharla Niyojakavargam’.

Starting its entertainment bonanza at 12 noon, the channel will present a special episode titled ‘Ladies & Gentlemen’, which will see a few guests couples taking on some fun-filled challenges and tasks to win an extravagant prize.

The enticing episode will begin with host Pradeep Machiraju welcoming the guests with some funny introduction, while the guest couples – Gokul and Deepthi, Anjana and Rajeev, and Munna and Harshala – will walk onto the stage complaining about each other in a hilarious manner. Though the conversation will leave everyone in splits, it will be the games that will surely win everyone’s hearts.

At 6 pm, Zee Telugu will air the world television premiere of ‘Macharla Niyojakavargam’, an action-packed drama that will keep everyone on the edge of their seats. Showcasing the story of an IAS officer’s battle against a political leader, the movie – directed by MS Rajashekar – will present some intriguing twists and turns as well as wonderful performances by Nithiin, Krithi Shetty, Catherine Tresa and Vennela Kishore.

And then, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship’ will telecast a special episode on Sunday at 9 pm. This contestant challenge special episode will be memorable, and previous season’s judge singer Smitha will be seen as a chief guest.

Pradeep Machiraju will also be seen livening up everyone’s mood. However, Smitha’s special entry into the show and funny conversation with Ananth will entertain everyone during this maha musical episode of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship’.