Nithiin launches hotel in Manikonda; seen in Anjaneya Mala

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:20 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Hyderabad: Actors in the Telugu film industry are frequently spotted publicly displaying their devotional side. While celebrities like Ram Charan and Nani have worn the Ayyappa mala in the past, Nithiin has most recently been seen donning the Anjaneya mala and observing the Hanuman Deeksha. Earlier, Jr NTR was also seen observing Hanuman Deeksha.

The ‘Rang De’ actor, who was attending the launch of the Babai hotel in Manikonda, shared a selfie from his car on Sunday. Nithiin is seen flaunting his full-grown beard in the pic. “Sri Anjaneyam. Sarvadha Jayam..!! Enjoy ur Aadhivaaram (sic),” he captioned the post.

Photos and videos of the actor from the launch event began circulating on social media platforms.

On the film front, Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly set to collaborate once again for a film. They have previously starred together in the hit film ‘Bheeshma’, directed by Venky Kudumula. The trio is now set to reunite for a second project.

