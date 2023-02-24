Zee Telugu takes viewers through Lord Shiva’s journey with ‘Omkaram Yatra’

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, Zee Telugu started an epic and spiritual adventure as it presented the first episode of Lord Shiva’s pious story and his glory through ‘Omkaram Yatra’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:46 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Hyderabad: On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, Zee Telugu started an epic and spiritual adventure as it presented the first episode of Lord Shiva’s pious story and his glory through ‘Omkaram Yatra’. The episodes are shot in Nepal, which is known for temples and stories of the origin of Lord Shiva.

‘Omkaram Yatra’ presents some breath-taking visuals and picturesque locals through a very divine lens and narrates the holy story of the mighty deity like never before. The visual narrative has captured the viewers’ imagination from its first episode and will continue to do so in the upcoming episodes of ‘Omkaram Yatra’ that will air every Friday and Saturday at 8 am until March 31, only on Zee Telugu.

Narrated by popular Devi Sri Guruji, the spiritual show is filled with historical knowledge and glimpses of various ancient Shiva temples. In fact, the upcoming episodes of ‘Omkaram Yatra’ will present the picturesque landscape of Pashupatinath / Nepal, including spectacular visuals of the Trishul River (Phokhara), the Vindhya Vasini Temple, Gul Eswar Temple, Mukthinath temple, Jwalamukhi, the Gandki River, Dakshana Kali Temple and several other divine spots.

Through this month-long spiritual journey of ‘Omkaram Yatra’, Devi Sri Guruji will take the audience on a roller-coaster ride of enlightenment and knowledge and help explain the importance of mudras and their significance for the mental and physical health of an individual.