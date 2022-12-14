Zee Telugu to launch ‘Rajeshwari Vilas Coffee Club’ on December 19

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:45 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu tele channel Zee Telugu is all set to launch a new show titled ‘Rajeshwari Vilas Coffee Club’ that is sure to tug at your heartstrings. The story revolves around Rajeshwari, the titular character played by Likitha Murthy, a homely girl who loves her family and is happy with the little things in life. In fact, even though she runs a popular restaurant, she doesn’t look forward to profits. Rather, she wants to feed everyone wholeheartedly.

Aakash Byramudi essays the role of Rudra, the male protagonist of the show who is also in the hospitality business. However, he leads with his brain rather than his heart and is more focused on the aesthetical and financial aspects of the business. He’s cold towards most of his relationships, except for his mother to whom he owes everything!

Despite his clinical approach, Rajeshwari’s restaurant seems to be doing better than Rudra’s posh hotel and this becomes a bone of contention between the two. What follows will surely surprise one and all. Will the two opposite personalities battle each other or will sparks fly? While their business brings them together, it will be interesting to watch how Rudra turns out to be her arch nemesis.

The latest promos of the show have created a lot of hype. Watch this engaging narrative unfold against the backdrop of the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad from December 19, every Monday to Saturday at 2 pm, only on Zee Telugu.