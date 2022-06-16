Zee Telugu’s star-studded event ‘Thank You Dil Se’ to celebrate Father’s Day, World Music Day

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:53 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Hyderabad: Paying a heart-warming tribute to all the fathers and their selfless deeds for their children and also marking the World Music Day, Zee Telugu is all set to present a highly entertaining and star-studded show – ‘Thank You Dil Se’ – this Sunday at 6 pm.

Hosted by Sudheer and Sreemukhi, the show will feature noted film personalities like Rana Daggubati, Suresh Babu, Sai Pallavi, Gopi Chand, Raashii Khanna, Maruti, Akash Puri, Gehna Sippy, Rajeev Kanakala, amongst others. A fun-filled show, ‘Thank You Dil Se’ will surely make you and your family rejoice together this Sunday.

‘Thank You Dil Se’ will have two teams – Daddies Army led by Sudheer and Singers Army led by Sreemukhi, and both the teams will make your weekend entertaining through their soulful and entertaining performances. But that’s not it!

The show will see budding actor Sohail take part along with his father, while Rajeev Kanakala will pay a tribute to his father, late Devadas Kanakala, recollecting his father’s fantastic contribution to cinema through his acting school. Dance performances of actors Prabhakar, Racha Ravi, Ravi Kiran, Venu, Kaushal with their children will also be the ones to watch out for.

It will also witness a soulful rendition to thank ace music director Ilayaraja by singer Smitha and other playback singers on the occasion of World Music Day. From a rap tribute to fathers by Roll Rida and Sreemukhi to an entertaining skit on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ by Saddam and others, the show will have a lot of pleasant surprises.

‘Thank You Dil Se’ will also mark 33 years of togetherness of singer Sailaja and senior artiste Subhalekha Sudhakar. A funny banter between the couple, and lyricist Ananta Sriram’s witty comments will truly make all you ROFL.

The entertainment quotient will certainly peak when the star cast of ‘Virata Parvam’ (Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi), ‘Chor Bazar’ (Akash Puri and Gehna Sippy), and ‘Pakka Commercial’ (Gopi Chand, Raashii Khanna, and Maruti) arrive onstage. While Akash Puri leaves everyone in splits with his English translation of Puri Jagannadh’s dialogues, Rana and Sai Pallavi will stir a laughter riot with the helium balloons task. A funny spoof of ‘KBC’ with the team of ‘Pakka Commercial’ and a dance competition between Sudheer-Raashii Khanna and Gopi Chand-Sreemukhi pairs will certainly stand out.

Gear up for a fun-filled Sunday! Tune in to ‘Thank You Dil Se’ on June 19 at 6 pm, only on Zee Telugu.