Zee5 Original ‘India Lockdown’ to have its world premiere at IFFI

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:57 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), held every year between November 20 and 28, is conducted jointly by the Directorate of Film Festivals (under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and the State Government of Goa. The 53rd edition, which will begin in less than three weeks, promises to be an exciting affair.

IFFI has announced the line-up recently which includes quite a few notable films, including the much-awaited Madhur Bhandarkar film, ‘India Lockdown’. Produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada, Bhandarkar Entertainment and Pranav Jain’s PJ Motions Pictures, the film’s world premiere is confirmed at IFFI, Goa on November 21 ahead of its world digital premiere on Zee5 on December 2.

A direct-to-digital release, ‘India Lockdown’ is a hard-hitting film, inspired by true events and depicting the repercussions of the Covid pandemic on the people of India. Starring Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prateik Babbar and Sai Tamhankar in key roles, it is one of the most awaited films of the year and India’s first feature film on Covid pandemic.

In addition to this, IFFI will also be screening blockbuster hits – ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘RRR’, ‘Dharamveer’ and ‘Tonic’ at the Goa event. These films have made it to the IFFI list owing to their success, box-office collection, critical acclaim and more. All four movies are now streaming on Zee5.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, Zee5 India, said, “IFFI is a prestigious film festival recognised across the world and Zee5 is proud and honoured to have the screening of four films, currently streaming on the platform, at IFFI. Additionally, we are excited to host ‘India Lockdown’ world premiere at IFFI and get the first reactions of delegates and cinema lovers.”

Madhur Bhandarkar said, “I am excited for the global premiere of ‘India Lockdown’ at IFFI. Covid made us stronger and we experienced similar emotions, frustrations and uncertainties unlike ever before and ‘India Lockdown’ will capture all that and more. This film is my lockdown baby, and I am looking forward to showcasing it at IFFI.”