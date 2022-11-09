#IndiaLockdown trend on Twitter sparks meme fest

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:40 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

A teaser of director Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming movie ‘India Lockdown’ was unveiled on Tuesday. The movie aims to portray the effect of the lockdown on the lives of people in the country. But it looks like the announcement of the teaser had a different kind of effect on people altogether.

After the announcement was made, #IndiaLockdown started to trend on Twitter. Assuming that the trend meant that the country was going into lockdown again, Twitterati got into a pretty intense mode.

Thankfully, it was short-lived when they learned the truth behind the trend. “Ah! It’s just a movie,” wrote one relieved user.

After users understood that it was nothing but a trend for an upcoming movie, the battalion of meme-makers swiftly got to work.

Now, the hashtag is more about the tremors it sent about another lockdown, people freaking out and reliving the lockdown days’ trauma; and less about the movie that is up for release.

Take a look at these hilarious memes Twitterati dished out.

When you suddenly See 'INDIA LOCKDOWN' Trending On Twitter

#IndiaLockdown pic.twitter.com/j2qspC6qZl — RoMaNcHaL MeHeR (@iam_romanchal) November 8, 2022

Netizens after knowing #IndiaLockdown is just a movie title. pic.twitter.com/wN9RQtGbIC — Baa Familia (@BaaOfKyunki) November 9, 2022

I thought Corona came back again after seeing this hashtag #IndiaLockdown pic.twitter.com/nz6KY1y4FE — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) November 8, 2022

#IndiaLockdown is a movie name not real lndia lockdown 😁

Le me : pic.twitter.com/jyR7MElxfG — Smarty Sai🎧🇮🇳 (@SmartySai143) November 8, 2022

All people reaction after knowing #IndiaLockdown is a movie name 😂 pic.twitter.com/I9yLRcKBlG — Jeetendra🇮🇳 (@Jeetendra0908) November 8, 2022

#IndiaLockdown

Students after seeing lockdown trending in twitter 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/csQnYFKZAG — Himanshu Tripathi (@Himanshu_UP75) November 8, 2022

After watching #IndiaLockdown trending

My heart : pic.twitter.com/TbDnA9xFZ1 — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes 45 (@Ctrlmemes_) November 8, 2022

‘India Lockdown’ is set to release on the Zee5 streaming platform on December 2. Sharing the teaser, the director wrote, “The tragedy you know, the untold stories you don’t!”