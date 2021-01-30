Zero tolerance to negligence in Smart City works: Karimnagar Mayor

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao warned that action would be taken against agencies if any irregularities were found in the Smart City works. Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Sunil Rao made it clear that there was no question of compromising on the quality of Smart City works and action would be taken against contractors if any irregularities were taken place.
When asked about sub-standard Smart City project works especially the roads in the town, the Mayor informed that it was the responsibility of the contractors to maintain works up to three years of period. If any damage is done during this period, the contractor has to rectify it, he said. Stating that different contractors are involved in the Smart City and Karimnagar Municipal Corporation works, he said a meeting with construction agencies would be organised soon to discuss the quality of works. Six new roads have been taken up under the smart city project and works at some areas were delayed due to traffic in the town.
