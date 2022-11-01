ZS announces second edition of ZS PRIZE

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:55 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Hyderabad: ZS, a management consulting and technology firm has launched the second edition of ZS PRIZE – a healthcare innovation award that aims to recognize innovative solutions and help them reach their full potential through funding and mentorship.

The programme aims to invite seed stage startups as well as non-profits, students, young entrepreneurs, and any other registered entities to strengthen their offerings for the global healthcare stage, according to a press release.

The top 20 ideas from this year’s edition will go through a rigorous four-week mentorship and guidance from ZS leaders for scalability and growth.

The top eight teams out of the 20 will then present their solutions to the Jury in April 2023 post receiving a two-week additional mentoring to refine their pitch, and the winners receiving the Rs.1.5 crore award will be announced in the award ceremony, it said.

To register, visit the website https://zsprize.zs.com/.